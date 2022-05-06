BJP leader Tajinder Bagga arrested by Punjab Police

Insight Bureau: A team of policemen from Punjab came in 10-12 cars this morning to arrest Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his residence in Janakpuri, Delhi.

Bagga was booked by the Punjab Police on complaints of making provocative statements, spreading rumours and trying to create religious and communal enmity in Punjab through his tweets and statements.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Bagga was also charged by the Punjab Police for attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’.

“Today morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home & dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room & punched me in the face,” alleged Preetpal Singh Bagga, father of BJP leader Tajinder Pal S Bagga.