100-Word Edit: The ‘INDIA’ Narrative

Opposition is angry and upset after PM Narendra Modi hit them hard while comparing their ‘INDIA’ narrative to ‘East India Company’, ‘Indian Mujahideen’ and ‘Popular Front of India’. The PM sought to give a message that renaming as INDIA won’t change anything and many others had used this tag earlier.

The Opposition not only started using INDIA as a political tool, but also challenged PM Modi and taunted him saying “can you fight INDIA”, provoking him to hit back.

It was a wrong move to use ‘INDIA’ politically, but it was done and the fight will continue to turn uglier.