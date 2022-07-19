100-Word Edit: The GST Row

FM Nirmala Sitharaman has sought to expose the Opposition on GST Protests.

All state representatives were present when the GST Council recommended hike/changes on food items. Surprisingly, none of them raised any questions. They included Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Kerala.

It’s quite evident that all states wanted additional revenues, but now some are trying to fool the public.

The decision should be withdrawn in the larger interest of common people if possible. But, since all political parties are on the same platform when it comes to minting revenue, let’s not expect any relief.