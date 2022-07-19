Evening News Insight – July 19, 2022

🔹 737 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1286111.

🔹 Out of 371 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 300 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1236.

🔹 After Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), BeMC (Berhampur Municipal Corporation) in Ganjam makes wearing of face mask mandatory.

🔹 Odisha Government to provide 9.68 acres of land in Khordha to Centre for construction of the Paika Memorial.

🔹 Heavy rainfall may resume in Odisha from July 21: IMD.

🔹 CHSE Odisha decides to re-introduce 100% syllabus along with its question paper pattern prevailing in the session for 2022-23 academic session.

🔹 Nabarangpur: 4 police personnel including Umerkote IIC injured in an attack by Jhariguda villagers while rescuing a man of woman who was found hanging.

🔹Government holds meeting with political parties on Sri Lanka situation .

🔹 Haryana DSP killed by mining mafia, mowed down by truck. CM Khattar announces Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of DSP, job to family member.

🔹 ED arrests Pankaj Mishra, the MLA representative of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal mining. #TNI #Insight

🔹 NCW takes serious note of the reported incident where several girl students were forced to remove their innerwear during screening before NEET 2022 exam in Kerala.

🔹 Supreme Court grants protection from arrest to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

🔹 Rizwan Ashraf, 24, resident of Kuthiyal Shaikh, Pakistan, crossed over to India via Rajasthan to attack suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remark on Prophet Muhammad; arrested by Rajasthan Police.

🔹 Speaker Om Birla has recognised Rahul Shewale as Shiv Sena leader in Lok Sabha: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

🔹 Adnan Sami deletes all his posts from Instagram, says ‘ALVIDA’ to fans.

🔹 Postponed Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8 next year.

🔹 UK breaks its record for highest temperature with 39.1 degrees Celsius.