Morning News Insight – July 20, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 1122 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 164 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 307, Sundargarh 197 and Cuttack 132 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 6701. Odisha No. 6 in India in terms of daily Covid spike.

🔸 Mortal remains of ILS Director Ajay Parida reach Bhubaneswar; last rites will be performed with full State honours at his native place Bhagabanpur in Jajpur today.

🔸 Odisha CM launched an interest-free agricultural loan of up to Rs 1 lakh for 32 lakhs small and marginal farmers.

🔸 Crime rate rises in Odisha; around 1.55 lakh cases were registered in 2021: State Home Department.

🔸 Cholera outbreak in Kashipur: Death toll rises to 7, more than 100 infected. 🔸 India reports 20,557 fresh cases, 18,517 recoveries, and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,45,654. 🔸 Jharkhand: Sandhya Topno, a female sub-inspector, in-charge of Tupudana OP was mowed down to death during a vehicle check, last night. Accused has been arrested.

🔸 Government cuts windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel, crude oil. It scrapped a Rs 6 a litre tax on export of petrol. The tax on diesel has been reduced to Rs 11 from Rs 13 per litre. Windfall tax cut on Crude Oil from Rs 23,250/tonne to Rs 17,000/tonne.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸 ED issues fresh summons to Sanjay Raut.

🔸 Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India arrives in Trinidad for white-ball series against West Indies.

🔸 Voting begins for Sri Lankan Presidential election.

🔸 British Indian former Chancellor Rishi Sunak tops fourth round of UK leadership contest vote.

🔸 A 26-year-old Sikh man shot dead at nightclub in Canada’s Toronto.