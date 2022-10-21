100-Word Edit: The ‘Archana Secret Diary’

After a long delay, the ‘kingpin’ Jagabandhu Chand, husband of ‘honey-trap’ queen Archana Nag, has been arrested by the police. He was sent to jail after his bail plea was rejected.
The cops for the first time, admitted the seizure of a ‘secret diary’ from Archana’s home. ‘Action will be taken against everyone involved in the case’, said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh, in a rare departure from the initial stand of maintaining a stoic silence.
With the financial transactions and paper trails of Archana and Jagabandhu being probed, can we expect a fair probe in this case? Wait and watch.
