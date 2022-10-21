TNI News Headlines – October 21, 2022

🔹 Cyclone Sitrang: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rain alert to coastal Odisha on October 24, 25.

🔹Southwest Monsoon withdraws from Odisha: IMD.

🔹Police seeks financial tr ansaction details of Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu from RBI: DCP Prateek Singh.

🔹Lady blackmailer Archana Nag’s husband Jagabandhu arrested by police.

🔹74 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1326105.

🔹India successfully test-fired indigenously developed new generation medium-range ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ from Odisha coast.

🔹Delhi’s ‘Poor’ Air Quality to Deteriorate further; stage II of GRAP imposed.

🔹BJP releases a list of star campaigners for Himachal Pradesh Elections.

🔹Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan disqualified from holding office for unlawfully selling state gifts.