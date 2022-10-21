TNI News Headlines – October 21, 2022

🔹Cyclone Sitrang: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rain alert to coastal Odisha on October 24, 25.
🔹Southwest Monsoon withdraws from Odisha: IMD.
🔹Police seeks financial transaction details of Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu from RBI: DCP Prateek Singh.
🔹Lady blackmailer Archana Nag’s husband Jagabandhu arrested by police.
🔹74 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1326105.
🔹India successfully test-fired indigenously developed new generation medium-range ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ from Odisha coast.
🔹Delhi’s ‘Poor’ Air Quality to Deteriorate further; stage II of GRAP imposed.
🔹BJP releases a list of star campaigners for Himachal Pradesh Elections.
🔹Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan disqualified from holding office for unlawfully selling state gifts.
🔹Pakistan out of Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s grey list.
