India’s Matches at T20I World Cup: Fixture & Schedule

TNI Bureau: The T20 World Cup is gearing up from today with so much thrills and excitements to be happened. In the first match Australia will meet New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India will begin its campaign at the 2022 T20 World Cup with a match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, 23 October.

T20 World Cup 2022 final will be played at the MCG on November 13.

Here is the complete fixture list of team India:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔴 23th October, 2022: India vs Pakistan — 1:30 PM IST at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

🔴 27th October, 2022: India vs Netherlands — 12:30 PM IST at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

🔴 30th October, 2022: India vs South Africa — 4:30 PM IST at Perth Stadium, Perth

🔴 2nd November, 2022: India vs Bangladesh — 1:30 PM IST at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

🔴 6th November, 2022: India vs Zimbabwe — 1:30 PM IST at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne