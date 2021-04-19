100-Word Edit: Thank you Judiciary!

With 25,000 – 30,000 daily Covid cases, Uttar Pradesh Government was expected to impose further restrictions. But, the Allahabad High Court had to intervene as the State did not act.

Allahabad HC instructed lockdown of 5 cities – Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur till April 26 and suspended all religious activities of any kind. All religious establishments will remain closed too.

The Allahabad HC made strong observations saying “it’s a shame that while the Government knew of the magnitude of the second wave it never planned things in advance”. Hope the UP Govt will now wake up from the deep slumber.