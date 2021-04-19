100-Word Edit: Naveen leads by Example

With the announcement that BJD won’t hold any public rallies or campaign meetings in Pipili Bypolls to be held on May 13, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has not only scored a big point, but also sent a strong message to the political fraternity across the nation.

Enough campaigning was done for Pipili. One Candidate and his mother succumbed to Covid-19. Holding the bypoll without further fanfare is the need of the hour. And, this is what Naveen did.

Let’s see if other political parties and leaders in Odisha as well as at the national level follow suit or remain non-committal.