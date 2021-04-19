Odisha Govt announces Weekend Shutdown in All Urban Areas

Odisha Govt announces Weekend Shutdown in All Urban Areas
TNI Bureau:  In view of increasing cases of COVID 19 in the State, Odisha Government has announced weekend shutdown in all urban areas across the State, including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from April 24.

However, the essential services will not be restricted during the shutdown as informed by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

Weekend shutdowns are currently in force in 10 districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Navarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri, having close proximity to Chhattisgarh.

Odisha has reported 4,445 new Covid-19 cases including 2574 quarantine & 1871 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

