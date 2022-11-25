100-Word Edit: Tears of Joranda Mahima Gadi

Although the Bati Mandir and Dhuni Mandir at the Mahima Gadi in Joranda were demolished as per the court order, it’s really painful to see the Kaupinidhari Sadhus struggling without a place to stay or cook food.

The District Administration has a lot to answer here. Did they try enough to help out the displaced Sadhus before and after the demolition? Seems no efforts were made and they were left in the lurch.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The legal dispute between two sects is understood. Court order is understood. But, did the court not ask for alternative arrangements? And, where are the human values?