Amitabh Bachchan’s Name, Voice, Image can’t be used without permission: Delhi HC

TNI Bureau: The Delhi High Court on Friday passed an interim order in favour of veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, restraining the use of megastar’s name, image, voice or any of his characteristics without his consent.

Justice Navin Chawla passed the interim order on a plea filed by the actor seeking protection of his publicity rights against the Kaun Banega Crorepati lottery scam and other online frauds.

The bench gave the verdict while hearing a petition made by the Actor through his advocates Harish Salve along with Ameet Naik and Pravin Anand.

The ‘Big B’ has also sought a restraining order against book publishers, T-shirt vendors and various businesses who misuse his name, image and voice.