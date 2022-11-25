FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Check full Schedule

TNI Bureau: Let’s have a look at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.
The event will be held at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the newly-built Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.
The event, scheduled to be held from January 13 to 29 in 2023 will witness 16 teams.
Argentina and South Africa will kick-start the marquee tournament while Australia will take on France in a clash on January 13 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Similarly, the India vs Spain match and England vs Wales will take place at the newly-built Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela on January 13.
Participating Teams:
Pool A:
🔹Australia
🔹Argentina
🔹France
🔹South Africa
Pool B:
🔹Belgium
🔹Germany
🔹Korea
🔹Japan
Pool C:
🔹Netherlands
🔹New Zealand
🔹Malaysia
🔹Chile
Pool D:
🔹India
🔹England
🔹Spain
🔹Wales
Comments are closed.