By Sagarika Satapathy
FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Check full Schedule

TNI Bureau: Let’s have a look at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.

The event will be held at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the newly-built Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

The event, scheduled to be held from January 13 to 29 in 2023 will witness 16 teams.

Argentina and South Africa will kick-start the marquee tournament while Australia will take on France in a clash on January 13 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, the India vs Spain match and England vs Wales will take place at the newly-built Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela on January 13.

Participating Teams:

Pool A:

🔹Australia
🔹Argentina
🔹France
🔹South Africa

Pool B:

🔹Belgium
🔹Germany
🔹Korea
🔹Japan

Pool C:

🔹Netherlands
🔹New Zealand
🔹Malaysia
🔹Chile

Pool D:

🔹India
🔹England
🔹Spain
🔹Wales

 

 

