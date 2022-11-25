FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Check full Schedule

TNI Bureau: Let’s have a look at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.

The event will be held at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the newly-built Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

The event, scheduled to be held from January 13 to 29 in 2023 will witness 16 teams.

Argentina and South Africa will kick-start the marquee tournament while Australia will take on France in a clash on January 13 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, the India vs Spain match and England vs Wales will take place at the newly-built Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela on January 13.

Participating Teams:

Pool A:

🔹Australia

🔹Argentina

🔹France

🔹South Africa

Pool B:

🔹Belgium

🔹Germany

🔹Korea

🔹Japan

Pool C:

🔹Netherlands

🔹New Zealand

🔹Malaysia

🔹Chile

Pool D:

🔹India

🔹England

🔹Spain

🔹Wales