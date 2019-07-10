Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: Team India’s World Cup Dream Over

By TNI Bureau
Dhoni-Jadeja
TNI Bureau: They topped the CWC Points Table. The batsmen were ruthless throughout the tournament. But, Team India faltered at the last hurdle. The same batsmen disappointed and failed to score when the team needed the most. India failed to reach the Final of CWC 2019 after losing to New Zealand by 18 runs.

Top order collapse was the major cause in today’s defeat. Jadeja (77) and Dhoni (50) tried their best, but that was not enough. Three top batsmen – Rohit, Kohli and Rahul, who have been in tremendous form, could manage to score just one run each today.

TNI Bureau
