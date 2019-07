Saptagiri Ulaka raises key issues during Debate on Budget 2019

TNI Bureau: Congress MP from Koraput, Saptagiri Ulaka has raised seven key issues during Debate on Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday including non-inclusion of any of Odisha monuments in the Centre’s list of 17 iconic sites.

Earlier he has demanded special package for KBK Region under “Rule 377”, raised issue on Railway Safety and new Railway projects in the Parliament.

Key issues raised by Saptagiri:

1) Will 5 Trillion Dollar Economy solve agrarian crisis, unemployment issues?

2) Can we have Make in India in Defence sector – Rafale?

3) Railways – Will we get funds for new projects/ new trains?

4) New AIIMS and Medical colleges in Odisha – AIIMS at Kashipur

5) Iconic Tourist destination – Why Odisha is ignored?

6) Special compensation to Odisha

7) When will the chitfund victims get back their money?