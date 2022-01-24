100-Word Edit: Self Goal by Captain Amarinder

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s claims that Pakistan PM (Imran Khan) had requested him to induct Navjot Singh Sidhu into his Cabinet and sack him if he did not perform, seems to have backfired.

Several questions can be raised here. If Pakistan was meddling into the political affairs of a sensitive border state like Punjab, why did not Amarinder disclose it then? Why did he wait till he quit the Congress and mainly till the elections.

And, who is closer to Pakistan PM – Sidhu or Amarinder? From where Imran Khan got the confidence to seek favour from Amarinder Singh secretly?