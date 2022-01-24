Haider Ali Khan – NDA’s 1st Muslim Face in UP since 2014

Insight Bureau: In a new political development in the poll bound State of Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally Apna Dal (s) has fielded a Muslim candidate, Haider Ali Khan.

He will contest the election from the Suar Assembly seat.

With this Haider has become first Muslim candidate fielded by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance

in UP since 2014.

Haider’s grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Khan was a five-term Congress MP from Rampur. His father, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, is a four-term MLA who is contesting on a Congress ticket from Rampur.

Earlier this week, BJP had announced alliance with Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Apna Dal on Sunday released its first list of candidates for the UP Assembly Election.