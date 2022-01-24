TNI News Headlines – January 24, 2022

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 925 more COVID positive cases & 1357 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 925 local contact cases and 20 quarantine cases.
➡️ 10309 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1131917.
➡️ National Girl Child Day was observed across various districts of Odisha while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.
➡️ Security personnel recovered a large quantity of explosives in Malkangiri.
➡️ Odisha Higher Education department writes to all principals to verify PH-OH certificates.
➡️ Sepoy RD Priyadarshi from Bhubaneswar to represent CRPF Tableau at Republic Day Parade.
➡️ Odisha heading towards community transmission of Omicron variant of COVID-19 like some other parts of country: Senior health official.
India News
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally transfers the cash prize of Rs 1,00,000/- into the bank accounts of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees.
➡️ For the first time since 2014, BJP alliance fields its first Muslim candidate in UP elections – Haider Ali Khan – Apna Dal (S).
➡️ Former Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh says that after he sacked Navjot Singh Sidhu, someone from Pakistan called him on behalf of Imran Khan to reinstate him.
➡️ BJP to contest on 65 assembly seats in Punjab, Punjab Lok Congress on 37 and SAD (Sanyukt) on 17 seats.
➡️ Half-sisters Renuka Shinde and Seema Gavit were convicted for the murder of 5 children and sentence to death in 2001.
➡️ 90% people lost some degree of vision due to Covid Pandemic: Study.
World News
➡️ WikiLeaks founder Assange wins permission to appeal extradition to US.
➡️ 4 Islamic State militants killed in airstrikes in Iraq.
➡️ China sends 39 warplanes into Taiwan Defence Zone
➡️ Ukraine leader urges EU to stay united against Russia.
➡️ Former Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor alleges Indian businessman tried to force him to spot-fix international games.
➡️ Pakistan gets its first ever female judge on the Supreme Court – Justice Ayesha Malik has taken oath this morning.
➡️ Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi named ICC men’s Cricketer of the Year for 2021.
➡️ England skipper Joe Root named ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year for 2021.
