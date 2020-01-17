100-Word Edit: Samir Mohanty – Odisha BJP’s Best Bet

As we mentioned earlier, if Samir Mohanty gets the nod to become the President of BJP Odisha, Dharmendra would remain the undisputed leader here. And, it happened.

Samir Mohanty’s elevation is considered as a master stroke by Dharmendra, which others can’t see. Samir is one of the few BJP leaders, who are acceptable and approachable to all.

In the present circumstances when Odisha BJP needs to strengthen its base at the grassroots level, Samir may play a key role to reach out to all and keep the flock together with the support of Dharmendra Pradhan, who has the last laugh.