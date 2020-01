TNI Bureau: In the first mission of the year for the Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO launched its communication satellite GSAT-30 successfully.

It was launched from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou at 2:35 a.m. IST on Friday.

The satellite, aimed at providing telecommunications, broadcasting and high-quality television services.

The satellite has a mission life of 15 years. It will join the 19 communication satellites that are currently operational.