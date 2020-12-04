100-Word Edit: Saffron Surge in Hyderabad

BJP made huge gains in GHMC Elections.

By Sagar Satapathy
As anticipated, the Hindutva experiment clicked for BJP in Hyderabad with the saffron party registering huge gains to replace AIMIM as the No. 2 party in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections and pose a big challenge to TRS.

With JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and Tejasvi Surya leading the campaign in “Bhagyanagar”, BJP rose from 4 (2016) to 48 (2020). The TRS slumped to 56 from 99 in 2016 in the 150-member GHMC.

Owaisi’s AIMIM managed to win 44 seats – same number in 2016. Congress won 2 seats. Results in Hyderabad proved that polarisation works well for BJP.

