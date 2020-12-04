100-Word Edit: Saffron Surge in Hyderabad

As anticipated, the Hindutva experiment clicked for BJP in Hyderabad with the saffron party registering huge gains to replace AIMIM as the No. 2 party in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections and pose a big challenge to TRS.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

With JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and Tejasvi Surya leading the campaign in “Bhagyanagar”, BJP rose from 4 (2016) to 48 (2020). The TRS slumped to 56 from 99 in 2016 in the 150-member GHMC.

Owaisi’s AIMIM managed to win 44 seats – same number in 2016. Congress won 2 seats. Results in Hyderabad proved that polarisation works well for BJP.