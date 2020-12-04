Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh on December 8

TNI Bureau: Not satisfied with the ongoing talks with the Centre, the farmers who are protesting at the Delhi borders against the three farm laws announced to observe ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8.

During the Bharat Bandh’ call, the farmers group will occupy all toll plazas.

On December 5, effigies of PM Modi will be burnt across the country.

They have also planned to block all roads leading to Delhi in the coming days if new farm laws are not scrapped, said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal) General Secretary, Harvinder Singh Ladkhwal at Singhu Border.

In Odisha, the Navnirman Krushak Sangathan has extended support to the Bharat Bandh call given by the farmers.