TNI Evening News Headlines – December 04, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 27 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 13 quarantine, 14 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30861 in the Capital City.

👉 33 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 642 Covid-19 recoveries today including 70 from Mayurbhanj, 54 from Sundargarh, 53 from Baleswar and 50 from Khordha. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 314665.

👉 Pari Murder Case: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights issues summons to Nayagarh Collector & SP.

👉 Revised voter list in Odisha will be published on January 15, 2021: State Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani.

👉 Suspended IFS officer Abhay Pathak moves Orissa High Court seeking bail in connection with his DA case.

👉 Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi moves Sessions Court seeking bail.

👉 After CESU, Tata takes over Wesco, Southco. To have 51% stake and management control.

India News

👉 Enforcement Directorate seizes Vijay Mallya’s asset in France worth 1.6 Million Euros.

👉 Farmer Groups give call for Bharat Bandh on December 8.

👉 Counting for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls is underway (TRS-58, BJP-49, AIMIM-41, Congress-2).

👉 West Bengal: ‘No helmet, no fuel’ rule for two-wheeler drivers, to come into effect in Kolkata from 8th December till 5th February.

👉 Maharashtra MLC Election Results: Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance wins 4 out of 6 seats, BJP gets 1.

👉 2024 Lok Sabha polls: BJP National President JP Nadda begins 120-day national tour with visit to Uttarakhand.

👉 N Uttam Kumar Reddy resigns from the post of President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

👉 Delhi reports 4,067 new COVID-19 cases, 4,862 recoveries and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 CBI registers case against Jay Polychem India Ltd & others for Rs 1,800 cr bank fraud.

👉 Chhattisgarh: 1 naxal killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Bijapur district.

👉 Passage Exercise between Russian Federation Navy & Indian Navy underway in Eastern Indian Ocean Region.

👉 Actors Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor test positive for COVID-19 on sets of Jugg Jug Jeeyo.

👉 India win by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia.