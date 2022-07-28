100-Word Edit: Rs 50 Crore & Counting

These images will continue to haunt Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress in the run up to 2024 general ejections even if Didi’s close confidante Partha Chatterjee gets the boot.

It’s too late for Mamata Banerjee now. Seizure of Rs 49.80 crore cash along with 10kg gold from two houses of Actress Arpita Mukherjee, “Mini Bank” of Cabinet Minister Partha Chatterjee, has damaged the credibility of TMC beyond repair.

And, it does not stop here. The raids will continue. More seizures will follow. Skeletons will tumble out of the Bengal Teachers’ Recruitment Scam, putting the TMC on a complete back foot.