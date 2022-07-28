Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj elected as member of MPEDA

Insight Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, Manas Mangaraj has been elected as the Member of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).
Manas Mangaraj took to Twitter to announce this and thanked Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, saying he owes his success to the CM.
The MPEDA is a statutory body established by the Government of India for the promotion of marine products export from India.
Manas Mangaraj was the general secretary (media affairs) of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). During his tenure, the Information and Public Relations Department has introduced various schemes for the welfare of the journalists.
