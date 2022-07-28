Evening News Insight – July 28, 2022

🔹 1206 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1295157.

🔹 Out of 164 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 114 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1380.

🔹 OPSC announced the tentative date for conducting the Odisha Civil Service (OCS) Preliminary Examination 2021. The tentative date for the exam is October 16, 2022.

🔹 A floating bridge vessel stuck in Chilika with 60 people onboard; officials rushed to the spot and started repair work.

🔹 WBSSC scam: Partha Chatterjee suspended from Trinamool Congress; removed from all party posts. Can return if not proven guilty: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

🔹 ED launches raids at 3rd flat of Actress Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of Partha Chatterjee, near the Kolkata Airport.

🔹 Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks time from President Droupadi Murmu to meet her and apologise for his ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark.

🔹 Two people Zakir & Shakir have been arrested in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Bellare, Karnataka. Their PFI link is being investigated.

🔹 Tamil actor Dhanush turns 39: wishes pour in for actor.

🔹Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad. PM Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin take part in the inauguration of 44th Chess Olympiad at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

🔹 Junior national-level boxer found dead of ‘drug overdose’ in Punjab’s Bathinda.

🔹 UN calls on China to repeal Draconian National Security Law imposed on Hong Kong from July 1, 2020.

🔹 Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy faces backlash as he poses for Vogue Cover along with his wife, Olena Zelenska amid War.

🔹 After cannabis, Thailand takes steps to allow casinos to operate.