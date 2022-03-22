100-Word Edit: Rise of Nationalism & Hindutva

By Sagar Satapathy
Hindu-Nationalism
119

As ‘The Kashmir Files’ triggered Nationalism & Hindutva among the masses, hike in Petrol, Diesel and LPG Prices after a long hiatus, did not invite sharp criticism en masse unlike the previous occasions. The passion is definitely running high now.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Sulochana Das holds the Edge

100-Word Edit: The ‘Biju Magic’

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

BJP’s growth was based on the foundation of Hindutva, thanks to Ram Mandir movement. But, in quest of power, they adopted a moderate image. They stuck to power during the Kashmir Pandit exodus as well as the murder of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati.

The new BJP propagates Hindutva and Nationalism in a very strong way. And, they look stronger than ever.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.