No trace of Sarmistha Rout Yet!

By Sagar Satapathy
Sarmistha Rout Manas Swain Murder Case
163

Insight Bureau: Skeletons may tumble in Cameraman Manas Swain murder case if ‘Sampurna’ Web Channel/Newspaper owner Sarmistha Rout is arrested. However, she remains untraceable despite all efforts of Odisha Police.

Related Posts

Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh calls off stir over non-use of…

Muslim family donates land worth Rs 2.5 crore to build…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sarmistha’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected today. However, her brother Parameswar was arrested from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. He is said to have played a key role in the escape of Sarmistha Rout.

Meanwhile, raids have been conducted at the house and office of Sarmistha Rout, prime accused in the Cameraman Manas Swain murder case. Former I&PR Director Niranjan Sethi, who is involved in the crime, is lodged in jail. The police is unlikely to seek his remand till Sarmistan is arrested.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.