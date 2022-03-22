No trace of Sarmistha Rout Yet!

Insight Bureau: Skeletons may tumble in Cameraman Manas Swain murder case if ‘Sampurna’ Web Channel/Newspaper owner Sarmistha Rout is arrested. However, she remains untraceable despite all efforts of Odisha Police.

Sarmistha’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected today. However, her brother Parameswar was arrested from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. He is said to have played a key role in the escape of Sarmistha Rout.

Meanwhile, raids have been conducted at the house and office of Sarmistha Rout, prime accused in the Cameraman Manas Swain murder case. Former I&PR Director Niranjan Sethi, who is involved in the crime, is lodged in jail. The police is unlikely to seek his remand till Sarmistan is arrested.