Petrol, Diesel Prices hiked by 80 paise a Litre again

By Sagar Satapathy
Insight Bureau: Petrol, diesel prices have been hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row.

Price of Petrol & Diesel in Delhi stand at Rs 97.01 per litre & Rs 88.27 per litre respectively today.

In Bhubaneswar, Petrol is being sold at Rs 103.51 & Diesel at Rs 93.33 per litre.

🔸Delhi – Petrol Rs 97.01 & Diesel Rs 88.27.
🔸Mumbai – Petrol Rs 111.67 & Diesel Rs 95.85.
🔸Chennai – Petrol Rs 102.91 & Diesel Rs 92.95.
🔸Kolkata – Petrol Rs 106.34 & Diesel Rs 91.42.
🔸Bhubaneswar – Petrol Rs 103.51 & Diesel Rs 93.33.

