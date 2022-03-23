Petrol, Diesel Prices hiked by 80 paise a Litre again

Insight Bureau: Petrol, diesel prices have been hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row.

Price of Petrol & Diesel in Delhi stand at Rs 97.01 per litre & Rs 88.27 per litre respectively today.

In Bhubaneswar, Petrol is being sold at Rs 103.51 & Diesel at Rs 93.33 per litre.

🔸Mumbai – Petrol Rs 111.67 & Diesel Rs 95.85.

🔸Chennai – Petrol Rs 102.91 & Diesel Rs 92.95.

🔸Kolkata – Petrol Rs 106.34 & Diesel Rs 91.42.

🔸Bhubaneswar – Petrol Rs 103.51 & Diesel Rs 93.33.