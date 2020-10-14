100-Word Edit: Richa Chadha gets the Last Laugh

By Sagar Satapathy
Richa Chadha wins Apology
176

She fought like a lioness against the defamatory remarks and took them to task. She refused to buckle under pressure and set her focus on the target.

The inevitable has finally happened. Richa Chadha has the last laugh with Actor Payal Ghosh tendering an unconditional apology in Bombay HC in the form of an undertaking.

In addition, Kamaal R Khan’s lawyer told the Court that his client won’t make any public comments against Richa. A statement from Khan is expected soon.

The suit is open against ABN Telugu and Kamaal Khan. But, in all probability, they may fall in line.

