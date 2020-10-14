COVID-19: People aged 60 years & above remain Vulnerable

TNI Bureau: As per the latest COVID-19 fatality trend in India, people aged 60 years and above, continue to be vulnerable to the disease. Out of the total COVID fatalities so far, 53% deaths are linked to that age group, as per the Union Health Ministry.

35% deceased are in the age group of 45 to 60 while 10% are the people between 26 and 44. With more than 50% of the fatalities being reported among the senior citizens, there is little doubt that their poor immune system and comorbidities play a key factor in recovery.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In the age group of 60 years and above, 24.6% of the deceased had comorbidities while 4.8% had no comorbidity. The overall case fatality rate of people with comorbidities stood at 17.9%.

Interestingly, when it comes to gender, female are less vulnerable to COVID-19. The fatality ratio keeps it at 70% male vs 30% female.

There has been a decline in the cumulative, weekly and daily COVID-19 positivity rates in India, which is a very good sign.