COVID-19: People aged 60 years & above remain Vulnerable

By Sagar Satapathy
COVID-19 Updates
185

TNI Bureau: As per the latest COVID-19 fatality trend in India, people aged 60 years and above, continue to be vulnerable to the disease. Out of the total COVID fatalities so far, 53% deaths are linked to that age group, as per the Union Health Ministry.

35% deceased are in the age group of 45 to 60 while 10% are the people between 26 and 44. With more than 50% of the fatalities being reported among the senior citizens, there is little doubt that their poor immune system and comorbidities play a key factor in recovery.

Related Posts

Twitterati remember ‘Khoka Bhai’ Akshaya Mohanty…

Arun Bothra breaks “Twitter Break” to save Man…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In the age group of 60 years and above, 24.6% of the deceased had comorbidities while 4.8% had no comorbidity. The overall case fatality rate of people with comorbidities stood at 17.9%.

Interestingly, when it comes to gender, female are less vulnerable to COVID-19. The fatality ratio keeps it at 70% male vs 30% female.

There has been a decline in the cumulative, weekly and daily COVID-19 positivity rates in India, which is a very good sign.

Sagar Satapathy 367 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!