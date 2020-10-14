TNI Morning News Headlines – October 14, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 2604 Covid-19 cases including 1511 quarantine and 1093 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 259541 including 232988 recoveries & 25428 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 385 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (209) and Sundargarh (186).

👉 Odisha conducts 42,167 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 each from Cuttack. Toll mounts to 1072.

👉 Minor girl allegedly raped for 22 days in Cuttack.

👉 Centre allows Odisha to borrow additional Rs 2,858 cr through open market borrowings to meet revenue shortfall.

👉 Ranendra Pratap Swain tests negative fo Covid-19.

👉 Vigilance sleuths raid residence of Nabarangpur RMC office’s senior accountant Ashok Nanda on disproportionate assets charges.

👉 Heavy rains lash parts of Bhubaneswar city. Over 500 people evacuated in Gajapati Dist.

👉 Bagala Dharamshala Row: BJP’s Padyatra From Puri To Bhubaneswar Today.

👉 East Coast Railway (ECoR) engages MeD Robo in Bhubaneswar Hospital to assist medical staff.

👉 Chhattisgarh Police and CRPF raided a Maoist Camp at Dantewada of Chhattisgarh near Malkangiri border; huge cache of arms, ammunition seized.

👉 A mouse deer was born at Nandankana zoo in Bhubaneswar, Odisha earlier today.

India News

👉 Telangana: Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Hyderabad and surrounding areas; 11 deaths reported in Hyderabad due to incessant downpour, since last night.

👉 Telangana government declares holiday for all offices, private institutions for October 14 and October 15.

👉 15-year-old Dalit ‘gangrape victim’ commits suicide in UP’s Chitrakoot district; 3 arrested.

👉 Centre allows 20 States to raise additional Rs 68,825 crore through open market borrowings.

👉 India reports a spike of 63,509 new COVID-19 cases & 730 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 72,39,390 including 8,26,876 active cases, 63,01,928 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,10,586 deaths.

👉 J&K: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is being released from detention.

👉 LJD chief Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Raj Rao to join Congress today; will contest in upcoming Bihar Elections.

Hathras Case: CBI re-summons the three brothers of the vicitm for questioning today.

👉 India continues to report one of the lowest cases per million & lowest deaths per million in the world.

👉 Martial Arts Master P Prabhakar Reddy and His Student Boyilla Rakesh Achieve Guinness World Record for Smashing 49 Coconuts Blindfolded in 1 Minute.

👉 Himachal Pradesh Minister Ram Lal Markanda says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in an IPL match in Dubai.

👉 Kernataka Police File Case Against Kangana Ranuat Over Her tweet On Farmers Protest.

World News

👉 At least 15 killed after 2 army helicopters collide in Afghanistan.

👉 Global Covid-19 cases surpass 38 million.