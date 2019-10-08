100-Word Edit: Rafale roars on Vijaya Dashami Day

Whether we admit or not, there were apprehensions after Balakot Airstrike whether we can match Pakistan’s F-16 fleet or not in the event of a full-scale war. With Defence Minister Rajnath Singh doing the ‘Shastra Puja’ as per the Hindu rituals and receiving the 1st Rafale Jet, we can proudly say that India has now edged past Pakistan in air warfare capabilities.

The Om sign on Rafale Jet, sacred Coconut on the top and Lemons under the Wheel, gave goosebumps to most Indians on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami & Indian Air Force Day. India is now raring to go..