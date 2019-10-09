Morning News Headlines (October 09, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
Related Posts
- Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das remembered on his Birth Anniversary today.
- India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts moderate to heavy rain in Odisha on Wednesday.
- Idol immersion procession of Goddess Durga begins in Odisha.
- SBI cuts lending rates by 10 bps, retail loans to get cheaper.
- Para-athlete Deepa Malik has filed her nomination for the post of the president of Paralympic Committee of India.
- India and China to jointly hold anti-terror exercise in December 2019. Terrorism, terror funding/support/sourcing likely to come up during Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi’s talks.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping will be accompanied by China’s Foreign Minister and Politburo members, on his visit to India.
Comments are closed.