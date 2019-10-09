Morning News Headlines (October 09, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das remembered on his Birth Anniversary today.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts moderate to heavy rain in Odisha on Wednesday.

Idol immersion procession of Goddess Durga begins in Odisha.

SBI cuts lending rates by 10 bps, retail loans to get cheaper.

Para-athlete Deepa Malik has filed her nomination for the post of the president of Paralympic Committee of India.

India and China to jointly hold anti-terror exercise in December 2019. Terrorism, terror funding/support/sourcing likely to come up during Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi’s talks.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will be accompanied by China’s Foreign Minister and Politburo members, on his visit to India.