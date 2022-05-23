100-Word Edit: Radicalisation of Young Minds

Kerala, known for bitter rivalry between RSS and Radical Muslims, has witnessed an unprecedented development when a minor boy raised provocative slogans with a death threat at a PFI rally.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Although PFI has disowned the provocative slogans and a probe has been ordered by the Alappuzha police, the incident raised several questions. Who has radicalised these young minds and to what extent? What will be real impact?

In this heavily polarised atmosphere, hate is real and deeper. Unless we rein in the divisive and radical forces, unity of our country will be at stake and peace will be destroyed forever.