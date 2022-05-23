Protests against Cuttack Mayor in Undivided Koraput District

Congress along with people of undivided Koraput (Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri) threatened to further intensify the protest.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau: Protest against Cuttack Mayor Subhas Singh’s remarks on Malkangiri intensified after he threatened to send officers to the district if they do not complete all civic works on time.

At a meeting of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) attended by officials and engineers, Subhas Singh warned officials.

People in Malkangiri and Nabarangpur strongly condemns such remarks and asked the Cuttack Mayor that whether the people living in Malkangiri and undivided Koraput are not human being and whether these districts are equal for Cuttack Mayor with kalapani?

The poster of Subhas Singh burnt in both the districts after Subhas’s threat.

Members of Youth Congress along with people of undivided Koraput (Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri) threatened to further intensify the protest and not allow Subash Sing to enter into the undivided Koraput if he will not apologize to people of Malkangiri for his remark.

