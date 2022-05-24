Morning News Insight – May 24, 2022

➡️ Odisha records 8 new Covid cases; 90 active cases recorded with 13 recoveries.

➡️ Fuel prices on 24 May: Bhubaneswar marks Rs 103.18 per litre of petrol while diesel at Rs 94.75 a litre today.

➡️ Actor and BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty posts third video; dares wife Varsha Priyadarshini to go through lie detection test.

➡️ Kerala announces cut in state tax on petrol and diesel.

➡️ Rain brings respite to Delhi, Punjab, Haryana; no signs of heatwave for next 5 days, issues IMD

➡️ Amid Gyanvapi row, Hindu Mahasabha seeks court’s nod for ‘purification’ of Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi court to decide on fresh hearing in the case today

➡️ Monkeypox Updates: Rajasthan to Screen Flyers, Send Their Samples to NIV Pune, Mumbai Gets Special Ward.

➡️ IPL 2022: Qualifier 1(GT vs RR) match to be held today; rain likely to play spoilsport.

➡️ Free, inclusive Indo-Pacific region a shared goal of Quad, says PM Modi in Tokyo

➡️ Death toll from Canada’s storm hits 10.

➡️ India sends 40,000 MT of petrol to crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

➡️ Russia-Ukraine crisis updates : Russia may set up military base in Ukraine’s Kherson region.