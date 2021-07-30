100-Word Edit: Puri is not Goa

Good sense prevailed at last. Odisha Government has withdrawn the order to serve liquor to tourists at Beach Shacks in Puri following a massive public outrage.

Who floated this ridiculous idea? Puri always remains a global tourist attraction and that’s because of Mahaprabhu Jagannatha. We don’t need Goa culture in Puri to woo visitors.

Such suicidal decisions will discredit CM Naveen Patnaik and his government further and take away all the good work done so far. Hope they exercise restraint in future.

It’s the victory of people of Odisha who stood firm against such absurd commercialisation of Holy City Puri.