India at Tokyo Olympics – July 30, 2021
TNI Bureau: Today has been another exciting day for Indian athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics. The results have been mixed, with both victories and defeats.
- PV Sindhu blasted her way into the semi-finals of the women’s singles badminton tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, defeating Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, 21-13, 22-20. Sindhu is now just one victory away from securing her second consecutive Olympic medal, after her silver in the 2016 Rio Games.
- In the women’s Welter (64-69kg) quarterfinals, boxer Lovlina Borgohain beat Nien-Chin Chen, ensuring India another medal in the current Tokyo Olympics.
- India has won back-to-back matches in the Tokyo Olympics thanks to goals from Gurjant Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, and Simrajit Singh. In retaliation, Japan scored three goals in their last match at the Tokyo Olympics. Indian men’s hockey team beats Japan 5-3 in Pool A game to reach the Quarter Final. In the points standings, India remains in second place in Pool A, behind leaders Australia.
The Indian women’s hockey team scored a late goal to beat Ireland 1-0 in a must-win last pool match on Friday to keep their Olympic hopes alive. India needed a win to keep their chances alive after three straight losses, and it took 57 minutes for Navneet Kaur to score the game-winning goal to keep her team in contention for a quarterfinal berth.
- Deepika Kumari, ranked No. 1 in the world, defeated ROC’s Ksenia Perova in the quarter-finals of the women’s individual archery event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 earlier today. Deepika won a shootoff against the two-time Olympic silver medalist, 6-5 in the Round of 16 at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. She was defeated 0-6 in the quarter-finals by Korea’s An San. Deepika scored 4 out of 7 arrows against the Korean, who is aiming for her third gold medal at the Tokyo Games.
- At the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, India’s steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable established a new national record. With a time of 8:18:12, the 26-year-old athlete improved on his personal best of 8:20:20, which he set earlier this year in the Federation Cup in Patiala.
- With a season-best time of 3:19.93, India’s Mixed Relay team finishes 8th in their heats.
- Dutee Chand finished eighth in heat 5 and 45th overall out of 54 participants in 11.54 seconds, considerably outside her national record of 11.17 seconds, which was also her season’s best.
- Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat crashes out of the 25m pistol qualifications (rapid fire stage) as both finished outside the top-8.
- Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee knocked out boxer Simrajit Kaur Baath in the Round of 16.
