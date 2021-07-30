CBSE Class 12 Result declared, 99.37% students clear exams

TNI Bureau: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12 results 2021 today.

Students can visit the official website https://cbseresults.nic.in/ to check their scores.

Of the 13,04,561 candidates who registered for the exam this year, a total of 12,96,318 students cleared the Class 12 exam with a record high pass percentage of 99.37%.

While girl students achieved the pass percentage of 99.67%, boys recorded a pass percentage of 99.13%.

As many as 70,004 students have scored more than 95% of marks in the class 12 exams this year.

No merit list of toppers was announced this year as the exams were cancelled due to COVID-19.