Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: Propaganda on ‘Tukde Tukde’ led to JNU Attack!

By TNI Bureau
JNU Violence
146

“When I studied in JNU, we did not see any ‘tukde tukde’ gang here”, said EAM S Jaishankar a day after the brutal attack on JNU Students/Professors by masked goons that triggered a national outrage.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Who’s targeting Police Commissioner?

100-Word Edit: Not a Perfect Homage…

The message is loud and clear. Although Left was more powerful in JNU at that time, peace prevailed sans any “anti-national” activities. What changes since then?

The vicious propaganda on TV channels/social media and venomous rants of politicians triggered a false narrative that JNU is a den of anti-nationals and they need to be taught a lesson. Sunday’s attack was a result of that propaganda.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!