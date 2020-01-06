100-Word Edit: Propaganda on ‘Tukde Tukde’ led to JNU Attack!

“When I studied in JNU, we did not see any ‘tukde tukde’ gang here”, said EAM S Jaishankar a day after the brutal attack on JNU Students/Professors by masked goons that triggered a national outrage.

The message is loud and clear. Although Left was more powerful in JNU at that time, peace prevailed sans any “anti-national” activities. What changes since then?

The vicious propaganda on TV channels/social media and venomous rants of politicians triggered a false narrative that JNU is a den of anti-nationals and they need to be taught a lesson. Sunday’s attack was a result of that propaganda.