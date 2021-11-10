100-Word Edit: Pratap Sarangi stays away from Public Glare

Not long ago, he was hailed as ‘Odisha’s Modi’ at the national level and everyone started looking at him as the future of Odisha BJP. The name and fame he received suddenly, sabotaged his chances to become the face of Odisha BJP.

Pratap Sarangi’s unceremonius exit from the Modi Cabinet, halted his political march to a large extent. He now prefers to stay from the public glare, but is continuing work in his Constituency silently without any hype.

Pratap Sarangi now understands that ‘Silence is Golden’. That will make him stronger again. Or else, he may be politically silenced forever.