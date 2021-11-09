TNI Evening News Headlines – November 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 87 more COVID positive cases & 147 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 70 local contact cases and 17 quarantine cases.

➡️ 461 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1033027.

➡️ Meeting between Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy takes place in the field of water resources, common boundary, energy and left-wing extremism.

➡️ Like last year, no Baliyatra in Cuttack this year too due to COVID-19 pandemic.

➡️ Low Pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; some districts of Odisha are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall.

➡️ Jagatsinghpur CDPO & ICDS Supervisor caught by vigilance while accepting Rs 20,000 bribe.

India News

➡️ Rajasthan Government to cut VAT on fuel.

➡️ NCPCR takes suo motu cognisance of the news report regarding death of four infants in SNCU of Kamla Nehru Children’s hospital of Hamidiya hospital, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Government declares local holidays on November 10th and 11th for nine districts in wake of weather forecast.

➡️ Low Pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; Warning issued for Tamil Nadu.

➡️ 500 farmers to participate in peaceful tractor march to Parliament every day during Winter Session: Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

➡️ Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul named India’s T20I captain & vice-captain for New Zealand series.

➡️ Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Siraj return to India’s T20 squad for series against New Zealand.

World News

➡️ NSA Ajit Doval met his Uzbekistan and Tajikistan counterparts ahead of the NSA-level meet on Afghanistan.

➡️ India’s Covaxin to be added to UK’s approved list from November 22.

➡️ NASA-SpaceX mission: Crew-2 astronauts return to Earth safely.

➡️ China delivers most advanced warship to Pakistan with an eye on Indian ocean.

➡️ 96 countries have agreed to mutual acceptance of Covid vaccination certificates with India: Mandaviya.