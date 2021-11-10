TNI Morning News Headlines – November 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 387 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 223 quarantine and 164 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 195 new Covid cases followed by Cuttack (33) in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As many as 64,302 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (3) and Angul (1). Death toll rises to 8,368.

➡️ 6 places in Odisha record temperature below 15 degree Celsius; Daringbadi coldest at 11 degree Celsius.

➡️ Contractual ICDS Women Supervisors stage dharna at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar demanding regularisation of Job.

➡️ MEMU (08423/08424) trains to run between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh from November 15, 2021.

India News

➡️ India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases & 460 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,39,683 (lowest in 264 days).

➡️ 1,09,67,26,140 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far. Out of this, 74,53,87,034 are first doses and 35,13,39,106 are second doses.

➡️ 61,39,65,751 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 5th November 2021. Of these, 8,10,783 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India hosts key NSA-level meet on Afghanistan today; National Security Advisers/Secretaries of Security Councils of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan taking part in the dialogue.

➡️ Sheel Vardhan Singh will be the next Director General of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

➡️ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy Director Atul Karwal appointed as new director general of NDRF.

➡️ Delhi continues to witness ‘very poor’ air quality for the second day.

➡️ Sensex tumbles 417.45 pts to 60,016 in opening session; Nifty declines 122.10 pts to 17,922.15.

➡️ Rupee slips 7 paise to 74.12 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner, gets married to Asser.

➡️ China Delivers Largest, Most Advanced Warship To Pakistan: Report.

➡️ Pakistan to host US, China, Russia meeting on Afghanistan a day after India holds NSA talks.

➡️ Indians with Covaxin shot will be eligible to travel UK; no quarantine require for fully vaccinated travellers.

➡️ Pakistan authority cancels land allotment for Hindu temple in Islamabad.