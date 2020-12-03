100-Word Edit: Posters No More

Odisha Government’s decision to discontinue the pasting of posters in front of the houses of Covid-19 patients under home isolation, is a positive step towards removing stigma and discrimination from the society.

Although declining number of Covid-19 cases is cited as the reason behind this move, it came as a huge relief for the patients and their family members who got infected in the last few days or are going to be infected in future.

It’s high time we ensure that Covid patients are not subjected to inhuman treatment. Let’s not forget that we may witness a similar situation tomorrow.