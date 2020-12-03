TNI Morning News Headlines – December 03, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 434 Covid-19 cases including 249 quarantine and 185 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 320017 including 313394 recoveries & 4815 active cases.

👉 Khordha reports 54 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Angul (45) and Sundargarh (41).

👉 Odisha reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,755.

👉 9th edition of International Sand Art Festival underway at Chandrabhaga beach in Konark. 71 artist participated in this festival. Artists are doing sand art on the theme COVID-19 Awareness.

👉 Odisha Congress observes bandh in Biramitrapur over custodial death.

👉 Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate to probe Rs 14.77 cr bank deposits of IFS Officer Abhay Kant Pathak’s son, Akash.

👉 Mercury levels drops below 15 degree Celcius in 17 places. Phulbani records the lowest at 8.8 degree Celcius.

India News

👉 MDH Owner ‘Mahashay Ji’ Dharampal Gulati (Padma Bhushan) passes away at 98.

👉 India reports 35,551 new COVID-19 cases & 526 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 95,34,965 including 4,22,943 active cases, 89,73,373 cured cases & 1,38,648 deaths.

👉 Total number of samples tested up to 2nd December is 14,35,57,647 including 11,11,698 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Class X and XII board exams 2021 to be held in written mode, not online: Central Board of Secondary Education.

👉 Farmers to burn effigies across India to protest against Modi govt on December 5.

👉 Delhi: Heavy security deployment continues at Singhu border with Haryana.

👉 Farmer leaders arrive at Vigyan Bhawan for their meeting with the government over recently passed farm laws.

👉 Cyclone Burevi to cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari tonight.

👉 Meerut: Counting begins for 11 seats of graduate & teacher quota of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

👉 Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Tamil Nadu CM & Kerala CM, in the wake of Cyclone Burevi.

👉 Sensex up 110 points to reach 44,728; Nifty at 13,156.

👉 RBI asks HDFC Bank to halt fresh digital initiatives, news credit cards.

World News

👉 Japan voices ‘grave concerns’ about jailing of Hong Kong activists.

👉 Global COVID-19 cases top 64.4 Million.

👉 Former French president Giscard d’Estaing dies of Covid-19.

👉 USA may withdraw 50% of its Diplomats in Iraq over security concerns.