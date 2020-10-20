100-Word Edit: PM Modi’s Message to Nation on Covid-19

Like Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik who addressed the State at 4 PM, PM Narendra Modi in his address to Nation at 6 PM, cited the examples of European countries that witnessed a second wave of Covid-19 cases to caution people.

PM Modi urged the citizens to follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior & appealed with folded hands to ensure safety of themselves and their families during the festivals.

Modi also assured the nation that Covid Vaccine will be accessible to every Indian as soon as it’s available. Enough beds and quarantine centres are available across the country for Covid-19 patients, he added.