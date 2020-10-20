TNI Evening News Headlines – October 20, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 229 new COVID-19 cases including 47 Quarantine and 182 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 27670 in the Capital City.

👉 308 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha Police issues Anti-Extortion Helpline number 9938910000 for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

👉 Ahead of the festive seasons, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges people to remain extra careful during the festive season.

👉 Devotees visiting to Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri to get ‘Mahaprasad’ or ‘Abhada’ again soon.

👉 30 platoons police force to be deployed during Durga Puja in Cuttack; 14 places have been identified for the immersion of idols: DCP Pratik Singh.

India News

👉 J&K: 3 terrorists gunned down by security forces in Hakripora village in Kakapora area of Pulwama dist.

👉 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Nation; urges people to remain careful until the vaccine of the virus is created.

👉 Press Council asks print media not to publish articles predicting poll results

👉 Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) releases its third list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Elections 2020.

👉 A Delhi court denies bail to journalist Rajeev Sharma held in espionage case.

👉 Chhattisgarh: 1 Naxal killed, 2 policemen injured in encounter in forested area of Golakonda.

👉 Telangana Flood: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao thanks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for the financial assistance of Rs 2 Crores.

👉 1st hydrogen blended CNG plant launched in Delhi which is a joint venture of Centre & Delhi Government.