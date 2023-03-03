100-Word Edit: Pintu died seeking Help

By Sagar Satapathy
Actor Pintu Nanda

Actor and Secretary of Odisha Cine Artistes’ Association, Sritam Das, who stood with Actor Pintu Nanda through thick and thin, rued that the latter did not get any support from the State Govt which could have saved his life.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: The New ‘Bijay Factor’ in Odisha…

100-Word Edit: Naveen at Gosala; Anupam in Jajpur

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Pintu Nanda wanted to live; he sought help, he cried, but his life could not be saved. Neither we have the liver transplant facility available here nor any help was extended by the Government.

Pintu struggled, but lost the last battle of his life, leaving several questions unanswered. His death put a big question mark on our intent, ability and compassion.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.