100-Word Edit: Pintu died seeking Help

Actor and Secretary of Odisha Cine Artistes’ Association, Sritam Das, who stood with Actor Pintu Nanda through thick and thin, rued that the latter did not get any support from the State Govt which could have saved his life.

Pintu Nanda wanted to live; he sought help, he cried, but his life could not be saved. Neither we have the liver transplant facility available here nor any help was extended by the Government.

Pintu struggled, but lost the last battle of his life, leaving several questions unanswered. His death put a big question mark on our intent, ability and compassion.